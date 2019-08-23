AVEO to Host Last Wine Dinner of the Summer

Share this:

Escape to Italy before summer ends with AVEO Table + Bar’s Italian wine dinner. The award-winning Mediterranean restaurant located within the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point is hosting their final wine dinner of the summer on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.

Executive Chef Jason Adams and Chef de Cuisine Chef Donald Lockhart have prepared a four-course dinner paired with exclusive bottles from Italy’s various wine growing regions. Guests will begin the evening with a sunset reception and Prosecco by Aneri Valdob followed by a seated dinner featuring artfully plated dishes like Seafood Antipasti, Oven-Roasted Tomato Tagintelli, and Saba Glazed Colorado Lamb T-bone Steaks, each paired with a luxurious old-world wine from Italy. Guests will end the evening with dessert – a dark chocolate semifreddo topped with crème de cassis blackberry compote paired with a Fernet Branca cocktail. Priced at $125 per guest, reservations are required and can be made by calling 949-234-3900.