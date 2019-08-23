Auction Offers Painted Platters

Share this:

Savvy art collectors will enjoy the 2019 Art-To-Go auction sell-out at Festival of Arts on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 6-8 p.m. More than 50 originals donated by Festival exhibitors will be sold. Bids open at a third of the retail price. Offerings include jewelry by Luciano Bortone, Barbara Hendricks, and Linda Potichke; paintings by Molly Hutchings, David Milton, Michael Situ, Tom Swimm, and many more. All buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn.

Additionally, there will be 11 kiln-fired ceramic platters, in “must see” signature designs by Ray Brown, Sandra Jones Campbell, Vinita Voogd and more. “It was fun to try glaze as a medium,” said painter Hugo Rivera. The platters, glaze and firing were donated by Laguna Clay Company.

Proceeds support The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. View the online gallery at TheArtistsFund-foa.org or call 949-612-1949. Festival of is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.=

Tickets on Sale for LCAD Collector’s Choice Gala

The 30th anniversary of the Laguna College of Art and Design Collector’s Choice Gala and live auction will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Montage Laguna Beach, 30801 S. Coast Highway. The annual fundraising event supports the $2.5 million awarded annually to students’ merit scholarships.

Twenty-year supporters Christopher Tower and Bob Celio, honorary gala chairs, will be recognized.

Tickets, starting at $500, can be obtained by visiting lcad.edu. For additional information, contact Tracy Hartman at [email protected] or 949-715-8041.

Belly Dancers at Sawdust this Sunday

Jheri St. James, leader of JJ & the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers, is celebrating 38 years of art appreciation by the Sawdust Festival, the first and maybe only venue to welcome belly dancing as a true art form. Featured in the 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes will be Ana, Rabia, Nilay, Angelika Nemeth, the Black Diamonds, Tribe Roman Morga, and the local JJ & the Habibis.

Info about Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo classes and shows can be obtained by contacting Jheri at her website JheriCo.net, at 949-494-5031 or at [email protected]

Magazine Editor to Discuss ‘The Art Scene Today’

On Aug. 28, American Art Collector magazine editor Joshua Rose will be at the Festival of Arts to discuss up and coming artists and galleries in the market today. Focusing on “The Art Scene Today” will be the final topic for the weekly Art Talks and Tea series sponsored by PBS SoCal.

The art market in America is changing at a rapid pace. How do artists, gallery owners and collectors stay relevant and active in this new marketplace? Rose will discuss the current state of affairs when it comes to all of this as well as some of the latest up and coming artists and geographic locations in this always interesting market.