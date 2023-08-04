Be Well OC Launches Mobile Services in Laguna 

Laguna Beach celebrated the launch of the Be Well OC mobile mental health services with a ribbon cutting at Main Beach Tuesday, Aug. 1

In April, the Laguna Beach City Council approved the partnership with Be Well OC to establish a Mobile Response Team providing community mental health and wellness. The program was approved for a two-year pilot and officially launched yesterday.

Laguna Beach is the sixth city in Orange County to adopt a Be Well Mobile Response model, joining Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Garden Grove, Anaheim and Irvine.

The program will weave Be Well staff into Laguna’s network of first responders, allowing 911 dispatchers to route mental health and substance use crisis calls to the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team.