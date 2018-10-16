Become a Tutor at El Morro

Share this:

Looking for a satisfying activity? Want to give back to the community? Like working with kids? If you have an hour or two a week to spare and would like to help a child learn, consider becoming a tutor for The Learning Club.

The Learning Club (TLC) is sponsored by The American Association of University Women, Laguna Beach Branch. TLC is an after-school tutoring program at El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach for students in grades 2-5 who have been recommended by their teachers as needing additional help with homework and basic educational concepts to better succeed in school.

TLC’s next session will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons beginning Jan. 15, 2019. Local adults and teens are welcome to apply. No experience necessary; training is provided. To volunteer or for more information, contact Peggie Thomas at 499-1817, or Kathy Willman at 449-9941, or visit www.aauw2-lagunabeach.org.