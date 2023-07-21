Boys & Girls Club Launch New Skate Park 

By LB Indy Staff

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach celebrated new skate ramps with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 13. The skate ramps, generously donated by the Jaffe Family Foundation, provide a space for youth to practice various tricks on skateboards and scooters.

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem of Aliso Viejo Mike Munzing and donors who have supported the ongoing playground renovations, including Karen Jaffe, came to the ribbon cutting. Roger Hickey, owner of Fresh Park, was also in attendance.

The future Boys & Girls Club playground renovations will include a new play structure, basketball court, outdoor learning laboratory and other upgraded equipment. The skate ramps mark a milestone in the playground plans, further funded by a $400,000 grant from the California State Parks & Recreation Department.

At the ribbon cutting, the Boys & Girls Club thanked the Jaffe Family Foundation for a contribution that positively affects Laguna Beach’s young people and those in the surrounding communities. The new skate ramps allow young people to learn, play and, most importantly, have fun.

A summer skate camp began after the ribbon cutting for the excited skateboarders and scooter riders to try out the new skate ramps.