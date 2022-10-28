Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Receive $400K for School Yard

Share this:

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris presented $400,000 of state-funded monies to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch on Oct. 26. The donation is slated for the renovation of the club’s Dream Play Yard.

The money will help pay for the clearance and demolition of existing storage containers, re-allocation for storage systems, plumbing to the far side of the playground, redoing the hardscape in concrete and opening it up to offer over 10,000 square feet of flat space for basketball, skating, bicycling, handball, and other activities. Other projects include installing a new artificial turf area and new awning, new water fountains, a renovated handball court, a new portable skate park, a new greenhouse, raised gardens, butterfly gardens, new murals and more.

The renovation comes in conjunction with the club’s seventieth anniversary.

Along with Petrie-Norris, Pam Estes, BGCLB CEO and staff, BGCLB Board President, officers and members, Laguna Beach Unified School District superintendent and officials, Laguna Beach city manager and city council members, as well as playground donors and club kids were in attendance. The build is estimated to run between $500,000-$600,000. The club has garnered investments to make the Dream Play Yard a reality from local individuals, foundations, corporations, local, and state governments. The bidding process has begun, and once those are collected and analyzed, a timeline for completion will be published. Clara Beard/LB Indy