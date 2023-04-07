Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Receives Grant from Festival of Arts Foundation

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has received a $6,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation to fund its arts program, which is available to all members. The organization believes that art and play create a healthy place in the learning and development of every child, as imagination and creativity are vital components to increasing their full potential as thriving adults. The club’s arts programming provides members with opportunities that generate ideas and enhance their ability to transform vision into a reality while navigating the world around them.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach provides an array of art programs, in which each area serves our youth through exposure, education and enriching experiences. Not only can children learn how to create art, but also experience the thrill of seeing their pieces displayed in on-site exhibits while entering their art into local and national art competitions.

Without the continuing support of the Festival of Arts Foundation, these wonderful opportunities for families within the community would not be possible. For more information about the art activities, please contact Mar Stash at (949) 494-2535 or [email protected] or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org