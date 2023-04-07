Kids Take Over Laguna Art Museum During LAM Kids Summer, Summer Day Camps

Laguna Art Museum is gearing up for its two upcoming summer camps, Cruising California Camp in June and Curating Creativity Camp in July, which offer a unique and enriching opportunity for children to explore their creativity and imagination through the world of art. These camps provide an engaging and educational experience, allowing children to immerse themselves in various art forms and techniques while fostering their love for the arts.

“Our summer camps offer a space where children can unleash their creativity, learn new skills and explore the beauty of art. We want kids to truly be comfortable expressing themselves in the museum and to foster an early love of art at a young age,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “We look forward to welcoming children from all backgrounds and abilities to our museum this summer.”

Cruising California Camp is a 5-day summer day camp for kids ages six through 12. Kids will engage in fun artmaking projects that celebrate the diversity and beauty of California. Full of exciting dress-up days and engaging movement-filled in-gallery activities, this camp is the kids’ destination for the summer. The Cruising California camp starts June 26 and continues through June 30.

Curating Creativity Camp is a 5-day summer camp from July 17 through July 21. Kids will become artists, curators and art handlers as they explore the exciting world of art exhibitions. Taught by the education staff with special visits from other museum employees, kids will experience the museum in a new way while finding their own creative voice.

More about the upcoming summer camps and registration information is available by visiting lagunaartmuseum.org/events.