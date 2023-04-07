Sunrise Service Tradition Returns to Main Beach on Easter Morning

When the sun rises over Main Beach this Sunday, a welcome Laguna Beach tradition returns as the community gathers to celebrate one of the most important events in the Christian faith.

“Easter is so joyous and we’re thrilled the community sunrise service at 6 a.m. will be back in full swing,” said Mary Scifres, interim pastor at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, which hosts the annual service, open to all people.

Like many things in life, Covid impacted this gathering, which is open to everyone. Last year the church held a small version of the sunrise service, but this year, with multiple vaccines and consistently low infection numbers, it’s expected the event will return to its former attendance, which hovers between 150-200 people.

One of the biggest draws to this sunrise service, besides the beautiful setting on the pathways of Main Beach, is the music.

“Our musicians love sharing the word of God through music with our community,” said Megan Waters, musical director at LBUMC. “In December, we performed at Hospitality Night, just before Santa arrived, and it was so much fun. Unfortunately, that night there was also rain. This time we’re hopeful that Easter morning will bring in a bright sunny daybreak.”

While community members usually start filtering in just five or 10 minutes before the 6 a.m. start of the service, coordinators will have been up hours earlier, hauling keyboards, speakers, programs and, of course, coffee along the dark walkways.

“It’s a huge effort to do this sunrise service,” said Scifres. “But everyone is thrilled to be part of such a beautiful, moving event. To see the day break, and hear the ocean and gather together to greet the Easter day is just so wonderful.”

Easter is the day Christians observe Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he’d been killed on the cross. It is a joy-filled observation around the world, and the Main Beach service has its own Laguna traditions.

There are bubbles for all, and attendees are invited to bring fresh flowers to create a community wreath on a stark, wooden cross.

“To see this bare structure transform into a huge colorful wreath as individuals place their flowers in it is amazing,” said Scifres.

For Barbara Crowley, the sunrise service is a long-time family tradition. The former director of Laguna Parent Participation Preschool has enjoyed the peacefulness of the pre-dawn experience at the beach, since her teenagers insisted they attend.

“I was always an Easter bonnet service gal. Now, I never miss the sunrise gathering,” she said. “Everything is so calm, and there’s just this quiet expectation in the dark, gathering and waiting. Then the sun breaks through, and you start to see the ocean and all these people gathered together … it’s just so reaffirming and wonderful.”

In fact, this year Crowley will again be at the beach with her now grown daughter who will be visiting the area.

“This year, if all goes as planned, my 33-year-old will be ‘rising’ for this service, then catching an early flight home – full of hope and affirmation,” Crowley said.

While the sunrise service is a hallmark for the church Scifres knows daybreak isn’t for everyone. There is also a 10 a.m. service at the church with full music, trumpets, lilies and a post-service Easter Egg hunt and games for children.

“We look forward to celebrating a wonderful day with the entire community,” she says. “I think we’re all just really ready to gather in joy.”

The April 9 sunrise service begins at 6 a.m. at Main Beach. Attendees should bring a folding chair and, if they’d like, a flower for the community wreath. Coffee will be served. The 10 a.m. service is held at the church, 21632 Wesley Dr. For more information, visit lbumc.org.