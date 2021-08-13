Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to benefit from night at the Ranch

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host the 7th Annual Night at the Ranch fundraiser on Sept. 17 at The Ranch in Laguna Beach.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction, then continue on the golf course with a farm-to-table dinner and live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by Donavon Frankenreiter, a musician and former professional surfer.

Event co-chairs and club alumni Leif Hanson and Steve Blue are coordinating this year’s event. This outdoor event will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening.

Table sponsorships are available at bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating so reservations are encouraged. For more information, please contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949)715-7584 or [email protected]