Boys & Girls Club Offers Basketball

Registration is now open for the Boys Basketball Winter League at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch.

Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director, Erik Vasquez, has a reputation among both Club kids and parents for making this league a great experience for everyone involved. From kindergarten through sixth grade, all participants learn basketball skills, enhance their self-esteem and have a great time being part of a team.

The cost for club members to participate is $125 per player for the entire season, which includes team uniforms and league trophies. The cost for non-members is $125 plus a $100 fall Club membership. Registration closes Oct. 31. A late fee will be applied for all registrations after that date. Practices begin in November and games will start in December.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for parents interested in coaching teams. Coaches meeting will be held on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Canyon Branch. Annual sponsorship opportunities which support Boys & Girls Club Athletic programs are also available. For more information, call Michelle at 949-715-7584 or email [email protected]

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meets Saturday

The newly established Laguna chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will hold its monthly meeting this Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9:15 a.m. to noon. Participation is free and open to those interested in lobbying government at various levels to support a carbon fee and dividend measure that would dramatically reduce carbon emissions now before Congress. Those who prefer not lobbying as such but would be willing to help the chapter in other ways are welcome to attend. For directions to the group’s meeting place, email [email protected]

LBPD to Host Road Safety Expo

The Laguna Beach Police Department will host a Road Safety Expo on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Top of the World Elementary School, 21601 Treetop Lane. The expo will feature performances by Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the Laguna Beach Fire Department will demo a vehicle extrication at noon and 1 p.m. A Skatedogs mobile skatepark clinic will be available, offering quarter pipes, rails, boxes and launch ramps. Ruby’s Food Truck and Kona Ice will also be present at the event. The expo includes an array of other vendors related to vehicle safety, as well as plenty of kids’ activities. Raffle prizes include an autographed Tony Hawk skateboard, a gift basket, and three new bicycles.

Beautification Council Offers Advice on Native Landscaping

The Laguna Beach Beautification Council will present a talk by Greg Rubin about “Fire Resistant Landscaping for Laguna Beach” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Laguna Beach Montage Resort, 30801 S. Coast Highway. Rubin is the author of two books, most recently

“The California Native Landscape: The Homeowners’ Design Guide to Restoring its Beauty and Balance,” which will be available for purchase at the event. RSVP to Leah Vasquez, LBBC president: [email protected] or 949-494-5787.

Halloween Kids’ Night Out

Parents can enjoy a night out while kids enjoy a Halloween-themed night at the Community and Susi Q Center on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The children will have a blast making Halloween crafts, decorating pumpkins, enjoying games, and dinner. Pre-registration is required 48 hours in advance. To register, call 949-464-6645 or visit, www. lagunabeachcity.net and click “recreation classes.”

AAUW Presents Fashion Show Fundraiser

“Runway to Success” will be held at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, to benefit the American Association of University Women’s college scholarship fund. The event will feature clothing by international contemporary designers and jewelry by two local jewelers.

Tickets—$50 per person ($35 is tax-deductible)—include refreshments and can be purchased at: bit.ly/aauwfashionshow or by visiting www.runway-to-success.eventbrite.com.

Heshmat Shirazi, owner of the Just Looking boutique on Forest Avenue, will curate the show. Jackets made from vintage kimono and sari fabrics, blouses, leggings and ‘perfect-fit’ pants will be paired with jewelry by Phyllis Clark and Mariken Penneman.

Participate in Patriots Day Parade

The 54th annual Patriots Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 7. Entry and program ad forms will be mailed in October. The ad deadline is Jan. 13 and entry deadline is Jan. 17. For information, contact Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016 or [email protected]

Bizz Buzz

Gelato Paradiso Celebrates 20 Years

Located for 20 years at 448 South Coast Highway, Gelato Paradiso has offered traditionally made Italian gelato and sorbetto to the Laguna community using authentic Sicilian recipes passed down through generations.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Paradiso Rewards members can receive one free small cup or cone of gelato or sorbetto from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16. Five lucky loyalty members will also be chosen at random to receive free gelato for a year. Customers can join the loyalty program in-store or for faster service, join online at: gelatoparadiso.com/rewards.

Chamber of Commerce to Host Back-to-Back Ribbon Cuttings

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting two upcoming ribbon cuttings, the first on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. to welcome Harley Laguna Beach.

Chef Greg Daniels is a Southern California native. He graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu program at the California School of Culinary Arts in Pasadena in 2005. Chef Daniels recently opened Harley Laguna Beach, where he is the owner and executive chef. The restaurant will be offering small appetizers and discounted cocktails for the evening.

A ribbon cutting celebrating the relocation of Ballesteros Group Coldwell Banker Residential Brokers will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

J.J. Ballesteros was born and raised in Orange County and graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in psychology. He began his career managing a nationally ranked team for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, and in May of 2015, he partnered with his wife, Andrea, and they have been selling real estate together ever since. Ballesteros will be offering appetizers, wine and beer.

RSVP to [email protected]