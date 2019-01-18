Boys & Girls Club Receives Donation from Harrell Family

Share this:

The Sandpiper Lounge recently donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, honoring the memory of one of its beloved owners, Chip Harrell, who passed away last October. Chip and his brother Chuck had owned the Sandpiper, known by residents as the Dirty Bird, since 1969.

“It is with deep gratitude that we received the generous donation in memory of Chip,” said Pam Estes, chief executive officer of the Club. “It is a tribute that will directly help deserving families, when they need us the most, to fund scholarships for their kids to attend the Club.”

Community members can also make a difference in the life of local youth by visiting bgclagunabeach.ejoinme.org/gift.