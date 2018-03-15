Boys Golf (2-2)

Laguna defeated future league rival Marina 197-200 on the Viking’s home course at Meadowlark on Monday, March 12. Breaker scores were Chase Gioffredi – 35, Kyle Sharp – 38, Ben Sharp – 38, Gus Morck – 42, and Miles Stripling – 44. Last Thursday, March 8, they were not so lucky, losing 192-202 to Los Alamitos at the Aliso Creek course. Kyle Sharp led with a 35 followed by Chase Geoffredi – 40, Ben Sharp – 40, Gus Morck – 43 and Kyle Shaw – 44.