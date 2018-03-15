Baseball Endures Seesawing Results

Baseball (3-4)

The Breakers endured one of the worst losses in recent years as Glenn defeated Laguna 11-0 on Tuesday, March 6, at Rio Hondo College. Breakers gave up an eight run third inning and committed five errors.

The following day, Jack Lochner picked up the win as Laguna defeated Katella 8-3 at Carrillo Field. Jared Angus, Kolton Freeman, and Sawyer Chesley each had two runs batted in. On Friday, March 9, the Breakers blasted Crean Lutheran 14-3 as Grady Morgan went four for five with four runs batted in. Blake Burzell picked up the win. So far Morgan leads the team after seven games with 11 hits.

Weather permitting, Laguna was to face San Juan Hills this past week before starting the first round of league play Friday, March 16, with Calvary Chapel/SA at the Vanguard University Field.

League play record since the Orange Coast League started in 2007: Laguna Beach 123-29, Calvary 110-42, Estancia 77-76, Costa Mesa 61-91, Godinez 44-84, Saddleback 6-99. Breakers have won five straight league pennants.