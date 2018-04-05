Boys Golf (8-3, 6-0)

Laguna continued to dominate the Orange Coast League with a trio of wins last week. On Tuesday, March 27, they defeated Estancia 200-231 at the Aliso Viejo CC course. Scoring for Laguna were Chase Gioffredi – 37, Kyle Sharp – 38, Gus Morck – 40, Ben Sharp – 42 and Miles Stripling – 43. On Thursday, March 29, they defeated Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana 198-230 and Saddleback 198-270 in a double match played at Ben Browns. Laguna scores were Chase Gioffredi – 33, Ben Sharp – 36, Kyle Sharp – 36, Jameson Roller – 45 and Joseph Ravenna – 48.

On Monday March 26, Laguna played in the Estancia Golf Tournament at Costa Mesa Country Club. This is a modified Stableford scoring tournament where each high school brings four players. Each player plays his own ball and the team is awarded 1 point for a par, 3 points for a birdie, 5 points for an eagle and 10 points for a hole in one or double eagle. Twenty-one high school teams participated.

Laguna was represented by Kyle Sharp, Chase Gioffredi, Gus Morck and Ben Sharp. They scored a tournament-setting record 83 points, including 5 points on the last hole, which moved them in front of Newport Harbor. Both Kyle Sharp and Gus Morck each won a “closest to the hole” contest on two of the par 3 holes. All the players shot low rounds playing their own ball over 18 holes. Kyle Sharp shot a career low 4 under 68 and Gus Morck shot a career low four over 76. Chase Gioffredi shot 1 over 73 and Ben Sharp shot 3 over 75.