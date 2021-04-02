Breakers boys basketball rallies to defeat Calvary Chapel

Fall/Winter Sports:

Marina Rolls Breakers Football 59-40

The non-league contest with Marina (2-1) revealed the limitations of the small Laguna squad when facing a school with more than double the enrollment and coming off a very successful 12-3 season. The initial quarter had Laguna containing their opponent with great defensive plays but unable to generate any positive yardage on their own.

The Vikings finally exploded in the second quarter scoring three touchdowns on single play drives. At halftime, the cold and windy conditions along with the results of the past 12 minutes might have caused a team to request for a running clock and a quick exit but not Laguna. The team’s character showed from the second half kickoff as Tyler Fields returned the kick 68 yards to the Marina 17. Four plays later, Miles Freeman scored on a great 10-yard pass from Will Bingham and Laguna was on the scoreboard.

Marina responded with a nine-play drive to extend the lead to 39-7 but the Breakers struck fast with a 67-yard reception by David Dworakowski for their second score. With the passing successes, Jackson Golden was able to establish the run and Laguna was able to keep their hosts from relaxing until the final minutes of the contest. Golden dazzled the fans with two big touchdown runs and a classic 98-yard kickoff return for another score. He also had a short eight-yard touchdown run.

The only home game is April 2 as Laguna will host Ocean View (1-2) for Senior Night. After 64 years of a traditional homecoming game, Laguna will not be holding one this season. The contest with the Seahawks should be for the Golden West Pac 4 title this season. Ocean View won the league last year upsetting Laguna 27-20 in the final game of the season.

Milestones:

Individual:

98 KOR by Jackson Golden ranks tied for third longest

Team:

59 points allowed—tied for 11th

109 total combined points scored. Ranks fourth all-time

40 points combined score. Fourth quarter ranks tied for eight most in a quarter

33 points scored by Marina in a quarter is new record. The old record was 32 by Dana Hills in 1985.

40 points scored by Laguna in second half. Ranks second (Record 41 vs. Capo in 1940)

Spring Sports:

Baseball (1-2)

The 83rd season opened with the Ryan Lemmon tournament and a rough 18-3 loss to Aliso Niguel on March 27. The Wolverines collected 19 hits off Laguna. On Monday, March 29, Breakers scored six runs in the last inning to defeat Calvary Chapel 6-5 for the season’s first win. It was the Breaker’s 19th consecutive win over the Eagles dating back to 2012. Laguna leads the series 37-14.

Laguna lost another tournament contest on Tuesday losing to San Juan Hills 9-1. The tournament concluded on Wednesday with a contest against La Mirada. This Saturday Laguna renews their series with Tustin in a double header at the Tillers’ campus. Tustin holds the advantage 37-14-1 since their first baseball meeting in 1938.

Breakers are then off until April 8 when the will be in the annual Newport Elks tournament. They open hosting Nogales at Skipper Carrillo Field at 3:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball (3-0)

The 87th season of basketball opened on March 25 with the Breakers putting on a second half rally to defeat Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana 54-50 at the Eagles’ gym on March 25. Calvary has greatly benefited in their sports program from having in-classroom instruction while public schools remain on remote learning and should be favored to win the 2021 Orange Coast League title. Nolan Naess had 28 points in the game and 11 rebounds. Willie Rounaghi scored a trio of three-pointers and dished out eight assists.

Saturday at Dugger Gym, the Breakers easily defeated long-time rival San Clemente 66-47 as Willie Rounaghi tied the single game school record with seven three-point baskets including five straight in the second period.

Breakers are 21-35 with the Tritons since the school relocated and 66-49 all-time including the games as San Juan Capistrano High School.

This past Tuesday, Laguna easily defeated Mira Costa 49-34 at Dugger Gym in the first basketball game ever with the Mustangs. Willie Rounaghi scored 14 points followed by Nolan Naess with 11, Chase Hall with 10 and Kanoa Panganiban with nine.

Girls Basketball (0-4)

Laguna lost to Dana Hills 42-37 on March 27 and Calvary Chapel/SA 50-38 on March 29. Sophie Marriner has been the bight spot this season averaging 14 points per game along with nearly a 15 rebound per-game average.

Boys Soccer (2-2-1)

Raffy Ortiz-Marquez provided the goal as Laguna tied La Habra 1-1 on March 29 at the Highlanders’ field. Last week, Jayden Lund, Griffin Kristenson, Booker Frith along with Raffy each scored a goal the Breakers 4-2 win on March 26 at Guyer Field.

Laguna will host Edison on April 5 and Corona del Mar on April 7.

Girls Soccer (1-0, 1-0)

The 40th season of Girls Soccer at Laguna opened on March 30 with a 3-0 victory over Fountain Valley. Rylee Goode scored twice and Acacia Edwards added a score. League play resumes in mid-April with Newport Harbor and Marina also in the Sunset Wave League this season.

Swimming

Breakers lost their non-league dual meet encounter with Corona Del Mar losing 106.5-51.5 in Boys and 92-78 in Girls.

Boys Tennis (5-2)

Laguna defeated St Margaret’s 14-4 in March 24 but fell to undefeated Fountain Valley 15-3 on March 29. The final non-league match is April 12 with Huntington Beach followed by the double round-robin with the Sunset Wave League (Edison, Marina, and Newport Harbor)

Girls Tennis (5-2)

Laguna defeated Newport Harbor 11-7 on March 23 and Aliso Niguel 10-8 on March 26. This past Tuesday they lost 14-4 to Huntington Beach (8-0) the conference’s top team. Against the Oilers, Laguna picked up four set wins, a singles victory by Sarah MacCallum and Katelyn Smith plus two wins by the doubles team of Kendyl Beresford and Chloe Chang. League play starts in April with Fountain Valley (8-2) looking like the main competition this season

Boys Volleyball (0-0)

Season opens April 6 at Capo Valley Christian now coached by Ryan Van Rensselaer who was very successful at Saddleback Valley Christian the past decade.