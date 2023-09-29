Breakers Crush Lakeside Lancers at Home

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

FOOTBALL (4-1)

The Breakers returned to action on Friday, Sept. 22, crushing the visiting Lakeside Lancers from Lake Elsinore 75-12 at Guyer Field. The Laguna starters scored on their first eight possessions before retiring midway in the second quarter. The second half was played with a running clock.

The Breakers opened the contest, recovering the kickoff on the Breaker 30 with no return and scoring on four pass plays with a Jackson Kollock to Brock Donaldson toss for 11 yards scoring in the first minute of play.

Kollock was an efficient 19 for 21 attempts, 383 yards and seven touchdowns. The total passing yardage was still good enough for the fifth-best individual Laguna game performance despite playing well in less than two-quarters of the competition. His seven touchdown passes tied the school record set by Andrew Johnson in the 2019 overtime shootout with Western.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Hurst finished the contest, completing 8 of 11 passes for 117 yards, helping the team establish a new record for passing yards in a game, breaking the mark set against Santa Ana a few weeks ago. Eight touchdown passes scored in the game was also a new school record, as was the 75 total points scored.

Nick Roger’s 80-yard kickoff return was his third career return for a score, one short of the school record.

This Friday night, Sept. 29, the Breakers will face their most challenging opponent of the season in Covina’s Charter Oak. The Chargers have played a tough schedule against quick and skilled teams. Laguna will be facing a fast and skilled crew for the first time this season, so adjusting could be a struggle.

Next Thursday, Laguna travels to Garden Grove for their 25th all-time meeting with the Argonauts. The schools were both in the Orange League from 1935 to 1954 and have only met three times since, all victories by the Grove.

Game Stats

Rushing: Towe 32-13, Team 1-(16)

Passing: Kollock 21-19-0 383 7 TDS

Hurst 13-8-0 117 yards, 1 TD, Team 1-0-0 0 yds

Receiving: Vellmure 3-96, Swanson 3-51, Donaldson 1-11, Tyus 2-25, Hunt 2-49, Rogers 4-43, Z Wang-Huhem 1-6, Degner 2-49, Tyson 1-22

Bogdan 4-81, Towe 1-11, Hooper 2-16, Jolley 1-9

All Returns:

Interceptions: C Murray 1-32, Byerly

Kickoff: Dyer 1-8, Rogers 1-80 TD

Fumbles:

Caused: C Murray

Recovered: Murray, Byerly

2023 Football Score Log (With current Cal Preps ranking for the Southern Section – 373 schools – Breakers are #105

Aug. 17 – Lost to #111 Chino 27-26

Aug. 25 beat #142 Dana Hills 24-10

Sept. 1 beat #163 Northwood 35-21

Sept. 8 beat #133 Santa Ana 68-48

Sept. 22 beat #286 Lakeside 75-12

Sept. 19 at #103 Charter Oak

Oct. 5 at #214 Garden Grove

Oct. 13 at #289 Ocean View (Homecoming)

Oct. 20 at #342 Godinez (Senior Night)

Oct. 27 at #187 Westminster

Game recaps and video highlights are posted on the Football page at the Laguna Max Preps within a few hours of the game concluding. It’s a great way to see the top plays of the evening.

The 112-page Football Record Book is posted in PDF format at www.lbhsathletics.com in the Football section under Alumni/history. The book contains records, scores and historical photos – all you need to know about Laguna football. Current statistics are posted at the Max Preps site.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Laguna competed at the 37th Roy Griak Invitational held last weekend at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course in the Minneapolis area. The Breaker girls competed in the 37-school Girls Maroon division, finishing eighth, with Menomonie capturing the title. Breakers were led by Yolo Javier (21:09) on the 5K course, with Hayden Joseph (21:38), Karina Pitz (21:54), Anoua Carrie (22:09), and Kiara Flores (23:21) scoring for the Laguna.

The Boys team also competed, finishing 18th out of 38 teams. The top runner for Laguna was Mack Crain-Henning (18:29), followed by Liam McRea (18:58), Theodore Drews (19:02), Zayd Kavur (19:05) and Mason Bruderer (19:21).

SSCIF D4 Girls XCC Rankings for 9-25: 1 – JSerra, 2 – La Canada, 3 – Oaks Christian, 4 – South Pasadena, 5 – Palos Verdes, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – Rim of the World, 9 – Covina, 10 – Flintridge Sacred Heart.

For more information, visit the girls’ website at www.lbxc.org and the boys’ at www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL (1-6, 0-6)

In Sunset League action, Laguna lost to Edison 35-7 on Sept. 20 at Guyer Field and 25-6 to Marina on Sept. 25. Up next: Laguna faced # 1 Newport Harbor (17-1) on Sept. 27 and will host Fountain Valley on Oct. 2 and at Los Alamitos on Oct. 4.

GIRLS GOLF (2-4, 0-1):

Laguna traveled to Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach on Sept. 21 losing to Los Alamitos 198-275. The low score for Laguna came from sophomore Spencer Anderson, who shot 51.

On Sept. 25, Laguna opened their Sunset Wave League season against Corona Del Mar on the Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa CC, par 35. The Sea Kings won 229-258, with the match medalist Zixuan Li from CDM with a 40. The low scores for Laguna were posted by sophomores Glory Belland and Spencer Anderson – both shooting a 49.

GIRLS TENNIS (9-1):

Sept. 21: Laguna 11, at Fountain Valley 7

The Breakers defeated the D1 Barons (5-2), with the MacCallum sisters sweeping their matches with Jessica 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 and Rebecca 6-1, 6-1, 6-0. Izzy LoBosco/Ryan Levine won two of their doubles sets, and Kendyl Beresford/Chloe Balliet picked up one set as did Ava Chadha.

Sept 26: Laguna 13, Los Alamitos 5

Breakers swept two singles and two doubles across the board to power the victory over the D1 Griffins (4-3) on the local courts. Jessica MacCallum won 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and Rebecca won 6-2, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles teams Izzy LoBosco/Ava Chadha won 6-0, 6-2, 6-0 while Kendyl Beresford/Ryan Levine won 7-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Up next: Breakers complete their Surf League tour at Huntington Beach on Oct. 3. Sunset Wave League play begins on Oct. 5 with Edison on the home courts.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (6-17, 2-1)

Laguna’s playoff chances are on the line next week when they host Fountain Valley (10-12, 0-3) in the final regular season home game on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Dugger Gym, followed by a Thursday road game at Marina (14-10, 1-2). Breakers must win both matches to clinch a D-2 playoff spot.

Last week, the squad fell short in their league showdown with Corona del Mar, losing 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 on Thursday at Dugger Gym. Laguna’s lower levels won their encounters with CdM, but the momentum did not carry over to varsity. Kyra Zaengle led with 14 kills, with Meg Gardner adding 5. Both players had 10 digs, while libero Coco Black had 16 digs with some spectacular “ups” off difficult hits from the Sea Queens.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Laguna dropped a close 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25 match to #14 Edison. Zaengle led in kills with 16, while Sara Johnson had six blocks and two aces. Black led in digs with 13, Zaengle had 12, and Ava Steris came off the bench for some strong play. Also looking good were Ruby Piskun, Ivy Bianchi and Sadie Holmes.

D1/D2 Poll for Sept. 25: 1 – Mater Dei, 2 – Mira Costa, 3 – Huntington Beach, 4 – Sierra Canyon, 5 – Los Alamitos, 6 – Alemany, 7 – Redondo Union, 8 – Palos Verdes, 9 – Marymount, 10 – JSerra, 11 – Santa Margarita, 12 – Long Beach Wilson, 13 – Oaks Christian, 14 – Edison, 15 – San Juan Hills, 16 – Orange Lutheran

The top 8-16 teams should be placed in D1, while the balance of the 43-team division will be considered for the D2 playoffs. Brackets will be released after Oct. 13.

You can catch all the video match highlights on the team’s Max Preps page.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (4-2, 1-2)

Sept. 20 at Main Beach: Newport Harbor 7, Laguna 0

#1 Kai Patchell / Silas Richland 12-21, 9-12 forfeit LOSS

#2 Ryan Halloran/ Ryan Loughlin 11-21, 15-21 LOSS

#3 Ben Rowan/ Dylan Siriani 14-21, 12-21 LOSS

#4 Parker Gapp/ Luke Singer 7-21, 8-21 LOSS

#5 Quinn Halloran/Dylan Sweet 15-21, 14-21 LOSS

Laguna 4-Man lost 28-17

Sept. 26 at Main Beach: Laguna 5, Capo Valley Christian 2

#1 Kai Patchell / Silas Richland 17-21, 19-21 LOSS

#2 Ryan Halloran/ Ryan Loughlin 11-21, 15-21 LOSS

#3 Chase Bryan/ Dylan Siriani 21-17, 24-22 WIN

#4 Parker Gapp/ Luke Singer 21-14, 18-21,15-10 WIN

#5 Ben Goodwin/ Chase Benson 19-21, 21-17, 15-11 WIN

Laguna 4-Man won 18-26

Up next: League matches start at 3:30 p.m. at Main Beach.

Oct. 4 – JSerra

Oct. 10 and 11 – Crean Lutheran

Oct. 10 to 18 – Mater Dei

BOYS WATER POLO (9-6, 0-1)

Laguna opened Sunset Surf League play on Sept. 20 at Huntington Beach, dropping a tough 12-8 match to the Oilers. Cade Anderton scored four goals, and Eli Taub added two. Oilers jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, and the Breakers could never get closer than two goals to the lead.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the squad celebrated their seniors with an actual home game in the undersized Laguna Community Pool, defeating San Clemente 16-12. Laguna was in a battle for most of the match, pulling away in the final period. Anderton was the leading scorer with five goals, matched by teammate Diego Audebert, who also scored five.

Up Next: Breakers will play all their league games on the road in regulation pools but will host Carlsbad on Sept. 30 in a non-league game at the Laguna Community Pool. Admission is free for the 4 p.m. match.

Have a note or question about Laguna sports? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.