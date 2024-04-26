Laguna sports update: Week of April 26

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (10-16, 3-8)

Laguna’s post-season chances ended with some tough losses to Newport Harbor this past week. The Breakers lost 3-0 to the Tars on April 22, giving up the runs off eight errors. Laguna lost 1-0 the following day at Newport despite outhitting the Sailors 5-3. Last week, the Breakers dropped their previous game, with Corona del Mar falling 8-2 on April 19 at the Sea King’s diamond. The 2024 season concluded on April 25 with Newport Harbor.

Statistical Leaders through 26 games:

Batting Average – .324 Lucien Reed ; Hits: 23 – Reed; Doubles: 5 – Reed; Runs scored: 12 – Becker Sybirski; RBI’s: 12 – Neufeld; Innings Pitch: 61.2 – Becker Sybirski; ERA: 1.47– Branson Wade (W3, L34); Strikeouts 63 – Becker Sybirski

BOYS GOLF (3-12, 0-5)

Laguna dropped two recent Sunset Wave League matches, losing to Marina 188-208 at Aliso Viejo CC, par 35 on April 18. Diesel Roman from Marina earned match medalist honors, shooting a one-under-par score of 34. Russell Frranconi-Krychman shot the low score for Laguna with a 40 while Kiyan Arshadi shot 41, Joshua Bellisime 41, Luke Bo 41, and Evan Kretschmer 45.

On April 22 at the San Clemente Muni course, Par 36, the Breakers lost to Fountain Valley 200-205.

Evan Phi from Fountain Valley earned medalist honors, shooting a two-under-par 34. The low score for Laguna came from Kiyan Arshadi, who posted a 40, with Chase Tyson a 41, Hudson Mills 41, Russell Franconi-Krychman 41 and Joshua Bellisime 42.

Breaker JV squad under coach Tom Levinstein is 9-6 overall and 4-1 in league play.

GIRLS LACROSSE (12-4, 0-4)

The Breakers dropped two hotly contested league matches, losing 9-7 at Corona del Mar on April 18 and 8-7 in overtime to Newport Harbor on April 23. The regular season ends on April 25 against league champion Edison.

CIF playoffs will be posted on April 27, 11 a.m. at cifss.org.

SSCIF D3 Poll for April 22: 1 – 1 – Glendale, 2 – Temecula Valley, 3 – El Dorado, 4 – San Marcos, 5 – Orange Lutheran, 6 – Murrieta Valley, 7 – Northwood, 8 – Laguna Beach, 9 – Saugus, 10 – ML King.

SWIMMING (Boys: 0-3, 0-6, Girls: 0-3, 1-5)

Chase Shipp captured the SSCIF D-2 Dive title this past Wednesday, April 23, at the dive center in Mission Viejo. Shipp easily defeated the D2 field, capturing the Breaker’s 38th individual CIF title, the first since 2021.

Shipp will compete in the CIF Diving Masters meet on April 30, hoping to make the cut for the State Dive meet next month, May 9, at Clovis High School near Fresno. The Sunset Wave League Swim meet was this past April 25, and results will be detailed next week.

BOYS TENNIS (3-3, 3-11) 2nd Place – SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE

The Breakers dropped their final two regular season matches, falling to Marina 14-4 on April 17 and Wave League champion Huntington Beach 13-5 on April 18. Laguna ended up second in the Sunset Wave League with Fountain Valley’s 10-8 upset of Newport on April 18, sending Laguna into the SSCIF D3 team playoffs next week.

The schedule will be posted at 11 a.m. on April 29 at cifss.org. The first round match is set for May 1.

This past week, the Wave League individual tournament was held at Huntington Beach and Luke Jolley lost in the finals to Newport’s Ryan Honary 6-4, 1-6 (6-10) in the showdown of the league’s top players.

TRACK & FIELD (0-3, 0-3)

The Sunset Wave League Finals were held on April 26 at Marina High School – details next week.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-6, 5-17)

Final 2024 Season Leaders:

Kills: 278 – Kai Patchell (59 sets)

Hit %: .369 – Laird Garcia (113 kills, 42 sets)

Blocking: 21.0 – Kai Fong (62 sets played)

Serving Accuracy: .954 – Silas Richland (151 serves)

Aces: 27 – Kai Patchell

Points: 312 – Kai Patchell (278 kills, 27 aces, 7.0 net blocks)

Assists: 326 – Silas Richland (41 sets played)

Digs: 143 – Kai Patchell

Laird Garcia finished his career 16th all-time in the Rally Scoring era (2004 -) in points scored (kills, aces and net blocks).

Two set records were set this season:

Set Assists in a set (game) to 15 points: 14 by Ben Goodwin versus Bolsa Grande (Old record 12 by George Knapp vs Laguna Hills in 2018

Hit attempts in a 2-set match: 34 by Kai Patchell vs. La Serna. The old record is 32 by Robbie McKnight vs. Corona del Mar, 2011.

Have a note/question on Laguna Beach sports/correction/update? Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.