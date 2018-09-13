Breakers Pound Dolphins 34-8 in Series Renewal
Football (2-1)
Twenty-nine years ago, the series between Dana Hills and Laguna was stopped due to the huge competitive difference due to enrollment. Dana was well over 2,500 students and Laguna had slipped to under 600. The enrollment spread still favors the Dolphins, but not on the gridiron, as the Breakers easily prevailed in the 19th meeting between the schools.
First quarter:
After forcing the Dolphins to punt on their first series, Laguna drove to the Dana 25 before turning the ball over on downs. Dana went three plays and out punting the Breakers back to mid-field. Laguna got down to the Dana 33 but stalled again with Sean Nolan’s punt pinning the Dolphins on their five-yard line. Dana punted from their two-yard line, putting Laguna on the Dana 46. Five plays later, Shane Lythgoe scored off Andrew Johnson’s pass.
Second quarter:
Dan’s ensuing possession after the score lost four yards and the Breakers next drive started in the new quarter on the Dana 45. On the drive’s fourth play, Andrew Johnson hit Sean Nolan deep and it was 14-0 after the Handel kick. Breakers next two possessions went to the Dana three- and seven-yard lines, with both field goal attempts failing.
Third quarter:
Dana kicked off with the Breakers mishandling the kick, recovering the ball on their own 2. After a no-gain run by Lythgoe, Andrew Johnson hit Kai Ball on the Dana 10 with a short pass. Kai spun around, avoided the defenders, and was off for six points another 80 yards down field. The bad snap on the extra point try resulted in Noah Handel’s unsuccessful run for the PAT. The teams traded the next possessions and on Nolan’s punt, the Dolphins were pinned on their own three-yard line. The first play rush attempt appeared to be a safety, but Dana had lost the ball on a fumble with Laguna recovering inside the one-yard line. One snap and Andrew Johnson added Laguna’s fourth touchdown. Dana’s only score came late in the third quarter as they scored on a big pass play and two-point conversion.
Fourth quarter:
Laguna’s last touchdown was set up by a Jack Pigott’s 29-yard interception return to the Dana 20. Three runs later, Lythgoe added the last score.
Breakers host Bellflower this Friday night, 7 p.m. at Guyer Field. The Buccaneers are ranked #2 in Laguna’s Division 12 carrying a 4-0 record with a 35-13 win over Cabrillo/Long Beach, 41-0 over Calvary Chapel, 56-0 over Magnolia and 21-0 over South El Monte.
2018 Game #3 – Dana Hills – Statistics
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Dana Hills
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Laguna Beach
|7
|7
|13
|7
|34
L – Lythgoe 4 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 0:15 1st Q
L – Nolan 40 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 9:51 2nd Q
L – Ball 98 pass from Johnson (run failed) 10:59 3rd Q
L – Johnson 1 run (Handel kick) 7:58 3rd Q
D – Gartlan 67 pass from Saavedra (Gartlan pass from Saavedra) 2:24 3rd Q
L – Lythgoe 4 run (Handel kick) 6:58 4th Q
|LB
|DH
|1st Downs
|10
|15
|Rush/Yds
|24-36
|30-62
|Pass Yds
|293
|200
|C-A-I
|15-35-0
|13-33-2
|Plays/TYG
|59-329
|63-262
|Fumbles/Lost
|4-0
|2-2
|Return Yds
|48
|0
|Punts/Ave
|6-43.5
|6-25.5
|Penalties/Yds
|12-105
|7-46
Rushing: Lythgoe 12-40, Castillo 5-29, Johnson 6-(31), Tyrell 1-(2)
Receiving:Nolan 5-76, Casey Sorensen 1-46, Connor Sorensen 2-17,
Crawford 1-5, Ball 2-107, Diver 1-6, Lythgoe 2-31, Harper 1-5
Passing: Johnson 35-15-0 293 yards 3TDs 141.5 rating
Interception Returns: Connor Sorensen 1-3, Pigott 1-29
Punt Returns: Nolan 2-16
Punts: Nolan 6-261 43.5 5 inside 20
Kick Offs: Handel 6, 2 touchbacks
Field Goals: 0-2
Pass Defense(NCAA Formula) 88.2 game, 61.7 season to-date
Records:
Pass Play: 98 yards – Andrew Johnson to Kai Ball
Old record 96: Talan Torriero to Tommy Cogburn 9/17/2004 vs. Ocean View
Milestones:
Game: 293 passing yards by Andrew Johnson – 10th best single game performance
Career:
Sean Nolan ranks 7th in scoring, 3rd in catches, 4th in receiving yards, 2nd in receiving TDs
Noah Handel is 3rd in career XP1, 6th in career kick scoring
Shane Lythgoe has passed LT Dugger in career scoring – a new family record.