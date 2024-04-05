Laguna sports update: Girls water polo celebrate successful 27th season

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

WINTER AWARDS

Girls water polo celebrated its 27th season at an annual awards dinner held on March 27 at Laguna Presbyterian Church. USC commit Ava Knepper was the top honoree, with 101 goals scored (10th best) and 243 career goals, ranking 9th best all-time. Emmy Hensley had 52 drawn exclusions this season, the fourth-best performance in Laguna history.

The Breakers were Sunset Surf League Co-Champions, their fourth league title in the six seasons in the toughest league for girls water polo. The team compiled a remarkable 31-5 league record over the six seasons despite never having a home league game and crowd.

Team Awards:

Captain’s Award- Emmy Hensley & Sophie Colladay

Coach’s Award- Daniela Suh

John Wooden Award- Presley Jones

MVP- Ava Knepper

All-SUNSET SURF LEAGUE

Ava Knepper (Co-MVP)

Presley Jones

Kara Carver

Siena Jumani (2nd Team)

Sophie Colliday (2nd Team)

ALL CIF – OPEN DIVISION

Ava Knepper – 1st Team

Kara Carver – 2nd Team

Presley Jones – 2nd Team

Emmy Hensley – 3rd Team

All-ORANGE COUNTY – OC Register

Ava Knepper – 1st Team

Kara Carver – 2nd Team

Presley Jones – 3rd Team

Carver, Jones, and Jumani all return for 2025.

BASEBALL (8-9, 1-1)

Laguna climbed back into the conference race with a 5-1 victory over Corona del Mar on Wednesday, April 3, at Skipper Carrillo Field. Laguna took the early lead in the third inning after Becker Sybirski doubled, Noah Neufield doubled, scoring Becker, and Lucien Reed hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Noah. The Sea Kings scored their lone run in the fourth inning, and Laguna added three more in the sixth. Branson Wade earned the win by going six innings, while Logan Pointon pitched an inning in relief. Breakers recorded 10 hits in the game, with Ben Dawson going three for three at bat.

Last week: Marina’s Nicholas Murrey stole home in the bottom of the seventh to give the Vikings a walk-off 2-1 victory over Laguna in the opening Sunset Wave League game on Friday, March 29, at Marina. Becker Sybirski went the distance for the Breakers, giving up five hits and striking out six as pitcher. Parker Moore was three for three at the plate, but the remaining Laguna batters were held to just three hits. The lone Laguna run came in the second inning when Lucien Reed was hit by a pitch, Moore singled, Declan Murray had a sacrifice bunt advancing Reed to third and Lucien scored off a wild pitch.

League play continues at Newport Harbor on April 5, home for Marina on April 9, to Marina on April 10 and the Vikings at home on April 12.

Statistical Leaders through 16 games:

Batting Average – .326 Noah Neufeld ; Hits: 15 – Neufeld; Doubles: 4 – Dylan Yencho; Runs scored: 8 – Lincoln Adams; RBI’s: 9 – Neufeld; Innings Pitch:46.0 – Becker Sybirski; ERA: 1.67– Sybirski (W3, L4); Strikeouts 50 – Sybirski

BOYS GOLF (3-7, 0-2)

Laguna dropped a 213-209 Sunset Wave League match against Fountain Valley on March 28 at Mile Square Golf Club, par 36. Evan Phi from Fountain Valley was the match medalist with a score of 40. The low score for Laguna came from junior Luke Bo, with a 41. The other team scores for the Breakers include Russell Franconi-Krychman 42, Kiyan Arshadi 42, Joshua Bellisime 43 and Chase Tyson 45.

This past Tuesday, April 2, the Breakers lost a non-league varsity golf match 236-229 to Estancia at El Niguel Country Club, par 36. Jack McNiff from Estancia earned match medalist honors with a score of 41. Laguna’s low scores came from Chase Tyson and Josh Bellisime, both shooting 46. Additional scores for Laguna were Hudson Mills 47, Russell Franconi-Krychman 48, and Kiyan Arshadi 49.

The Breakers return to the links on April 11 at Huntington Beach.

GIRLS LACROSSE (11-1, 0-1)

The Breakers continued to add non-league wins, defeating Aliso Niguel 7-3 on March 28 at Guyer Field and walloping Sage Hill 16-0 on April 1 at the Lightning’s field. League play resumes on April 9 when Laguna will host Edison (4-8) in the Charger’s first league test.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (0-5, 5-8)

The team matches have concluded with the individual league pairs tournament the next event set for April 8-10.

SWIMMING (Boys: 0-2, 0-5, Girls: 0-2, 1-4)

The next dual meet is April 16, when the squad hosts Marina at the Laguna Community Pool.

BOYS TENNIS (2-2, 2-9)

Breakers edged Newport Harbor on games 73-71 to pick up their second league victory on April 2 on the Laguna courts. The breakers are still alive for the post-season. Laguna needs to beat Fountain Valley on April 16, and hope the Barons can pull out a win over Newport on April 18. The Tars edged the Barons on games 73-71 in their first meeting last week and Laguna defeated the Barons 11-7 when they met on March 21.

Against the Tars, Laguna was very successful in doubles with Owen Britt/Lucas Silverman winning 6-1, 7-6, 6-3 and Chris Herkins/Sam Wong sweeping their sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. Luke Jolley lost narrowly 6-7 in one set but won two 6-2, 6-1 in singles. The final set point came in doubles with the team of Jan Cook/Set Hanson prevailing 6-1.

In a non-league match on April 28, Los Alamitos defeated Laguna 12-6 on the Griffin’s courts. Luke Jolley won two sets in singles 6-2, 6-0, as did Chris Herkins 6-3, 6-3. Laguna struggled in doubles, picking up only one set victory.

TRACK & FIELD (0-3, 0-3)

Breakers lost their final league dual meet of their Sunset Conference membership losing at Newport Harbor on Wednesday, April 3. Boys lost 33-76 and the girls 32-79. Laguna event winners were:

Boys:

800 Yard Run – Enzo Casolari 2:09.21

Shot Put – Jackson Kollock 46’-11”

Discus – Dario Bitz 112’-2”

Girls:

1600 run – Yolo Javier 5:24.79

800 run – Sydney Sydney 2:27.26

Shot Put – Eva Wittkop 25’ 9”

Discus – Eva Wittkop 79’ 6”

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-3, 3-12)

Laguna was swept in a pair of non-league matches losing 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 at Corona del Mar (19-5) on March 27 and lost 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 to SSCIF D-1 # 1 Newport Harbor (22-3) on Friday, March 29 at the Tar’s gym. Laird Garcia led Laguna against the Sea Kings with 11 kills while Kai Patchel was the kill leader against Newport also with 11 kills.

League play resumes next week with home matches during Laguna’s Spring Break on April 9 with Los Alamitos and April 11 with Marina. Most schools were off this past week, making scheduling difficult; The same problem will take place next year with the Pacific Coast League, as the league schools are all off the first week of April except Laguna, which is off the second week.

Have a note/question on Laguna Beach sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.