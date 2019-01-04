Breakers Win Sixth Barnett Holiday Cup

Share this:

Laguna Girls Water Polo made history winning the 23rd Barnett Holiday Cup held on Dec. 28 and 29 in Newport Beach. The tournament featured Southern California’s top teams, and the Breakers ran their current win-streak to 15 with a sweep of their four tournament contests. Breakers defeated Edison 23-0, Newport Harbor 10-4, Orange Lutheran 7-5, and held off Corona del Mar 9-8 after leading 8-5 into the final period.

The Barnett Holiday Cup is named for longtime Laguna resident Bill Barnett, who died at his home on Dec. 24 after a brief battle with leukemia. The legendary mentor had been a fixture at Newport Harbor High School from 1966 to 2015 and was twice the U.S. Men’s Olympic coach.

At Newport, he won 10 boys CIF titles and five girls crowns.

Back on Dec. 21, Emma Lineback’s five goals helped the Breakers crush Mater Dei 14-6 to extend their series advantage over the Monarchs to 16-1. Breakers were at #3 Foothill this past Friday and open league play with hosting Newport Harbor on Jan. 8 at the Corona del Mar pool.

Next week, the second of the three major tournaments are on tap as Laguna travels to Santa Barbara for the 20th Annual Tournament of Champions.