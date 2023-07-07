News Brooks St. Hosts Fourth of July Bash with Parade, Ceremony By LB Indy Staff - July 7, 2023 0 67 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Veteran Navy aviator Eric Jensen speaks at the Brooks Street Flag raising ceremony, leading the Pledge of Allegiance while Laguna Beach Police Officers raise the American flag. Photo/Ann Christoph Wearing a WWII women’s army uniform, Laguna Beach High School teacher Shelby Anderson speaks about patriotism from 1776 to the present day. Steve Cohn was master of ceremonies and Shelton Taylor sang the National Anthem. Photo/Ann Christoph The 2023 Brooks St. Parade. Photo/Ann Christoph Share this:View Our User Comment Policy