Brooks Street Surfing Classic may return to surfline in August

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
33
Laguna surfer Tess Booth placed first in the girls and women’s divisions at the 55th annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic in 2018. Photo by Bob Booth

The 56th annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic will open its waiting period on Aug. 6.

Brooks Street was first held in 1955 and could be argued as being one of the world’s longest-running surf contests.

“Its been a great south swell season so far and hopefully it continues long and strong from this point on so we can get the contest back in the water after a two-year hiatus,” contest director Brandy Faber wrote in an email.

The event is open to Laguna Beach residents and could happen if enough contestable surf is available on a weekend. The waiting period runs to November.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here