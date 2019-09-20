Share this:

I am sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime partner, Bruce F. Connell, MD on Sept. 16 in his beloved home of Laguna Beach. He was a resident of Laguna for 50 years, where he was a well-known plastic surgeon at St. Joseph of Orange, Western Medical Center Santa Ana, Hoag Newport Beach and Laguna Beach (Mission) Hospital.

Bruce was born in 1927 in Detroit, Michigan; however, he spent his youth in his beloved home state of Alabama. After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1946 and 1947 and sent overseas. Upon being honorably discharged, he attended pharmacy school in Alabama before going on to medical school in Buffalo, New York. He received his surgery training at Los Angeles County Medical Center in L.A. and his plastic surgery training was completed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Bruce settled in Orange County in 1958 and practiced until he retired at the age of 85. He was well-known for his sense of humor and his wonderful teaching skills. He was a quiet philanthropist for many causes in Laguna Beach and loved spending time partaking in his favorite hobby, planting and gardening. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and longtime friends.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mission Hospital for the professional and loving care Bruce received in the last several months of his life. At his request, there will be no service, and Pacific View Memorial Park will handle the cremation.

H.G. Wagner