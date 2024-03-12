Business of the Week: A Step Back in Time

A Step Back in Time:

Laguna’s Go-To Shop for Rare and Vintage Timepieces, Restoration and Repairs

Owned and operated by Arthur Martinez, A Step Back in Time, founded in 1975, has established a reputation as one of the leading watchmakers in our area. Today it stands as the only Laguna Beach watchmaker to be recommended and approved for vintage watch and clock repair and restoration.

Our collection consists of rare and vintage timepieces, fine jewelry, and rare vintage clocks – mostly American and some European, particularly from Switzerland, France, and Germany. We also offer a very extensive line of fine leather/metal watch bands. Arthur Martinez comes from a family of jewelers three generations deep and is a Master Jeweler and designer with more than 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry. As a Master Jeweler, he has designed and crafted custom jewelry pieces for many fine jewelers and private clients.

A Step Back in Time’s excellent connections within the industry, and vast collection of new and genuine vintage parts, allow them to provide servicing and repair for most of the famous Swiss brands; Specializing in Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, and Cartier, as well as Audemars Piguet, Omega, Longines, Jaeger LeCoultre, Breitling, IWC, Breguet, and a wide range of complications; including repeating pocket watches.

From their purpose-built, state-of-the-art premises; A Step Back in Time off ers complete watch restoration, servicing, and repair, conducted by highly trained watchmakers and using the latest high-specifi cation equipment and technology.

A Step Back in Time’s vast experience in vintage watch restoration enables us to investigate the authenticity, both internal and external, of all the watches on our site. And those that are sent for Repair and Restoration.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Chronometer Ref. # 114300

Description / Condition: All watches have been professionally scrutinized and serviced prior to being offered for sale. Superlative, fine condition. Manufacturer: Rolex Model:

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Chronometer Ref. # 114300 Year of Production: 2018; Gender: Men Dial: Bright Blue Crystal: Sapphire Reference #: 114300 Case number: 465Mxxxx Movement: Automatic Case: Stainless Case Size: 39 mm Strap / Band: Rolex Stainless Steel Water resistant: Yes

