Caltrans to close Laguna Canyon Road Southbound between SR-73 and El Toro for road work

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close state route 133 (Laguna Canyon Road) going southbound between SR-73 and El Toro Road on Monday, Dec. 18, through Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

During that time, Caltrans will put up detour signs to help motorists take the southbound SR-73 on-ramp, exit on El Toro Road, turn right onto El Toro Road, and turn left onto SR-133. The detour is not subject to tolls.

Electronic changeable message signs will inform drivers of the closures. Caltrans’ work schedule may change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment and materials availability, or construction-related issues.

Caltrans said in a release it appreciates the public’s patience while they perform the work.

For more information and updates, contact the District 12 Public Information Office via email at [email protected].