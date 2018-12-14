Carolers Bringing Holiday Cheer Tonight
Watch and listen for hundreds of Laguna Beach Girl Scouts riding local trolleys, driven by Santa Claus, as they sing in the holidays from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. The local girl scouts will sing holiday carols as they traverse the streets of downtown Laguna for the community’s listening pleasure.
Participating girl scouts will also make hundreds of candy cane cards for military troops stationed abroad during the holidays.
Annual Christmas Volleyball Tournament, Toy Drive Returns Saturday
Laguna Beach Volleyball invites the community to participate this Saturday, Dec. 15, in the 10th Annual Christmas Toy Drive, Potluck and Polar Bear Volleyball Tournament at South Main Beach. This free tournament and potluck lunch is the team’s gift to the players and their friends, from the city and all the folks that put on the Laguna Open tournaments
Check-in is at 9 a.m. sharp for those wanting to play in the tournament. Or just bring a toy and a potluck dish and join the festivities. (No beginner players, please). Sign up individually for the Open or Social divisions—teams will be drawn, and play will begin around 9:30 a.m. RSVP to [email protected]for volleyball and specify which division you want to play in and if you’re rated and at what level you play.
A potluck lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. The Laguna firefighters will be there in the afternoon to pick up the toys and take pictures. Bring an unwrapped toy and a dish to share (think finger food). Electricity will be available for those with crock pots.
Adopt a Family in Need this Holiday Season
Local Laguna Beach nonprofit Tony’s Treehouse will again partner with Share Ourselves of Orange County to host their 18th annual Holiday Adopt Program. Those wishing to “adopt” a family will be provided with a wish list from the household to use in shopping for family members. Wrapped gifts are delivered to the Orange County Fairgrounds on Dec. 19, and participants are assisted with dropping off gifts to their “adopted” family.
For those who want to participate but don’t have time to shop, wrap and deliver, Tony’s Treehouse has volunteers who can assist—all that’s needed is a check or PayPal gift to fund an adopted family’s presents. For those with smaller budgets, single individuals and families of two are available—a $100 gift would provide the needed items.
For more information on adopting a family, visit www.TonysTreehouse.org.
Blanket Donations Being Accepted
The Friendship Shelter needs blankets and twin-size comforters for the Alternative Sleeping Location. Donations are being accepted daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1335 South Coast Highway (please check in at the front desk, located at the top of the external stairs at the back of the building facing Gaviota Drive.)
Spark of Love Toy Drive Continues
The Laguna Beach Fire Department, in partnership with Southern California Firefighters and ABC7, is collecting new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura and Riverside counties.
This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Firefighters’ Spark of Love campaign, which will run through Thursday, Dec. 27. The Laguna Beach Fire Department has been involved since the program’s inception, and all four Laguna fire stations are accepting donations. “The Spark of Love is the only toy drive created and operated by firefighters,” said Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia.
For more information, contact Firefighter Pat Cary at 949-497-0700. Stations are located at 501 Forest Avenue, 285 Agate Street, 2900 Alta Laguna Boulevard, and 31646 2nd Avenue. Toy request/family referral sheets are available at each station as well.
Blue Christmas Contemplative Set for Dec. 20
The Laguna Beach Interfaith Council, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Laguna Beach United Methodist & Neighborhood Church are holding a “Blue Christmas Contemplative” on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Congregational Church, located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive in Laguna Beach.
Community members are invited to join in an evening of prayer, readings, reflection and music that aims to provide a calming sense of peace during the busy and sometimes difficult holiday season. For more information, visit ncclaguna.org.
Downtown Gets some Green
The Public Works Department of Laguna Beach is planting 30 street trees in the downtown area near Coast Highway to replace those that have fallen or been removed. A $30,000 donation from the Laguna Beach Urban Tree Fund allowed for more mature trees to be planted and watering tubes to be installed. Permeable rubberized mats around the trees, root barriers, and a 120-day irrigation and establishment period are also part of the project.
Yelp: Laguna Beach #1 U.S. City to Shop Local
The City of Laguna Beach has landed the top spot on the “Top 20 Cities to Shop Local in 2018,” as decided by Yelp from a 2018 survey conducted by The Harris Poll. The survey highlights several of the city’s “Top Local Shops,” most of which are clothing, sportswear and surf shops. A limit of no more than one city per state and at least 100 relevant businesses per city were set. Laguna Beach, Asheville, N.C., and Lahaina, Hawaii, were the top three cities on Yelp’s list. Find out more atwww.yelpblog.com/2018/11/top-20-cities-shop-local-2018.
Recreation Committee Accepting Student Liaison Applications
The city’s Recreation Committee is accepting applications for the Student Liaison Representative to the committee. The student representatives act as liaisons and non-voting members of the Recreation Committee. The applications are due by Monday, Jan. 7, and can be found at:www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/council/committees/recreationcomm.htm. For more information, contact Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at 949-497-0762 or [email protected].