Celebration Planned for Laguna Icon Skipper Carrillo

The long-awaited statue of Skipper Carrillo will be dedicated at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at the corner of Park Avenue and Glenneyre in an event sponsored by The Friends of Skipper, City of Laguna Beach, and the Skipper Carrillo Trust. After the event, there will be a reception honoring the donors and Skipper’s 82nd birthday at Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave., hosted by the gallery and artist Randy Morgan.

The Carrillos moved to Laguna in 1953 but Skipper was on the road attending school in Ramona until 1959 when his involvement with Little League began at the old field now the site of the current high school baseball field. In the mid-60’s his involvement with the high school sports teams really took off and Skipper can still be seen on the home bench for boys basketball and at many home baseball games offering encouragement to our local youth.

For decades he was on the chain gang for home football but is now retired to full-time spectator but still active in supporting his favorite fall high school sport.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to thank one generous individual and his unconditional support to our community.

Volleyball Seniors Selected For Mohs North/South All Stars

COVID-19 didn’t stop the selection of the annual Orange County North/South All-Star match rosters even though an actual match cannot be played due to the state health restrictions.

Selected for Boys South (Sam Stafford Corona del Mar, coach): Geste Bianchi and Andrew Reavis, Girls South (19 players – Shawn Patchell, Laguna Beach coach), Hallie Carballo, Cambria Hall, Piper Naess, and Soren Patchell.

The Boys contest has been held for 42 years with the South leading the series 22-20. Kip Engen was MVP in the first year with Eric Clark in 1981, Adam Johnson in 1983, Dain Blanton in 1990, Luke Morris in 2005. Winning boys coaches include Mike Duncan in 1978, Bill Ashen in 1981 and 1983, Mike Soylular in 1991, Lance Stewart in 2004, 2009, and 2010, and Darren Utterback in 2015.

The Girls have been playing since 1981 with the South leading 22-17. Past Laguna MVP’s include Kara Cronan – 1987, Ashley Wacholder – 1991, Satah Salem – 2002, Dana Hutchinson – 2008, and Sage Patchell in 2016. Vicki Gentry in 1997 has been the only Laguna coach on the winning side.

The contest is now known as the Dave Mohs Memorial OC All-Star Volleyball matches honors the late Edison coach who arrived at the Charger campus when the school opened in 1969 and became the successful volleyball head coach in 1983. He sadly passed away in July 1996 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Send Laguna High School Sports notes and Laguna team Summer Camp updates to Frank Aronoff at [email protected].

