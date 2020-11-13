Chamber of Commerce, The Quorum Gallery boost Small Business Saturday

Share this:

Many local businesses will be offering discounts, promotions, or special events on Nov. 28 in coordination with national Small Business Saturday, according to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The Quorum Gallery has joined the national Artists Sunday Alliance, and will promote local artists on Small Business Saturday and Artists Sunday, which are celebrated on Nov. 28 and 29.

Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop locally with artists and give something unique and hand-crafted this holiday season. The Quorum Gallery appreciates the culture artists create and their community impact.

“We are thrilled to be part of this alliance to offer our valued customers special prices on unique, personal and meaningful artwork for the upcoming holiday season,” The Quorum Gallery said in a statement.

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N. Coast Hwy. and features the art of 13 well-known local artists who work in a variety of media.

Share this: