Chamber of Commerce, The Quorum Gallery boost Small Business Saturday

By
LB Indy Team
-
0
226
Share this:
A peek inside the remodeled Quorum Gallery.

Many local businesses will be offering discounts, promotions, or special events on Nov. 28 in coordination with national Small Business Saturday, according to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The Quorum Gallery has joined the national Artists Sunday Alliance, and will promote local artists on Small Business Saturday and Artists Sunday, which are celebrated on Nov. 28 and 29.

Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop locally with artists and give something unique and hand-crafted this holiday season. The Quorum Gallery appreciates the culture artists create and their community impact.

“We are thrilled to be part of this alliance to offer our valued customers special prices on unique, personal and meaningful artwork for the upcoming holiday season,” The Quorum Gallery said in a statement.

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N. Coast Hwy. and features the art of 13 well-known local artists who work in a variety of media.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here