With more than 30 area chefs and restaurants participating, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s signature annual event, Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival presented by Hotel Laguna, dished delicious samples from various gourmet eateries and fine dining establishments. The event also featured San Diego-based band The Mighty Untouchables, a silent auction and a popular photo bus. All proceeds from the night went to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization.

Share this: