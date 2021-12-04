Christmas Golf Cart Parade to Return Dec. 18

The Christmas Golf Cart Parade route for 2021. Courtesy of Kristie Hensley

The Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club is having its second annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The public is invited to join or wave to the decorated carts as they drive by. This year’s parade is organized by Allison Sladeck and Kristie Hensley of Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club.

Participants should line up at the top of Poplar Street and grab a hot cocoa courtesy of Vedette Telenko at Meital Taub Luxury Group/ First Team Christie’s International Real Estate. There will be a free drawing for an amazing gift basket, also courtesy of Telenko.

