Interior designer Lisa McDennon will once again host a private shopping event at her boutique where a portion of the sales is given to Protecting Unwanted Pets, a nonprofit benefiting the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Nuance Boutique, 384 Forest Ave., Suite 3. The store will be closed to the public and guests will be able to peruse the boutique.

To RSVP for the event, click the link https://bit.ly/3E5tncc