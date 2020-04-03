UPDATED: CIF Ends Spring Sports Season

Share this:

The California Interscholastic Federation and its 10 regional sections that oversee high school sports canceled all playoffs for the Spring 2020 season, CIF Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said in a statement Friday.

Athletes participating in spring sports were released to compete on club teams, which many Laguna athletes will pursue once the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted. The Breakers were enjoying a very successful 2019-20 sports year and were expecting a successful spring by most of their varsity sports teams.

Baseball (8-1) – Ranked Number One in SSCIF Division 3.

This is 82nd season of baseball at Laguna and coach Jeff Sears eighth season overall (133-78) now with the most coaching wins among the program’s 23 all-time skippers. Breakers last played on March 9 in their only loss of the season against Division 1 seventh-ranked Huntington Beach. Prior to that contest, Laguna swept Beckman in a season-opener double header (4-3, 5-0) then went on to a 5-0 run to repeat as the Newport Elks Costa Mesa Division tournament champions (Brea-Olinda, Crean Lutheran, Hemet, Katella, and Valencia/Placentia). Their last win was a 4-3 non-league victory over Edison on March 6. This season marked the highest in-season ranking the Laguna baseball program has ever held.

Breakers are in the Sunset Wave League and had a strong chance to take the league title this season. League members (with current record) are Corona del Mar (5-4), Marina (5-7), and Newport Harbor (3-7-1).

The team’s seniors include Aidan Booth, Jeremy Hayes, Brooks Hogenauer, Christian Holm, Aidan Kidd, James Loughlin, Charlie Pillsbury, Will Potratz, Enzo Sanchez, Nolan Smith, Jackson Yelland

Laguna Statistics after 9 games:

Batting Average: .500 – Nolan Smith, .452 – Charlie Pillsbury, .440 – Aidan Booth, .387 – Aidan Kidd

Hits: 15 – Nolan Smith, 14 – Charlie Pillsbury,

Doubles: 5 – Aidan Booth, 4 – Charlie Pillsbury

Triples: 2 – Charlie Pillsbury

Home Runs: 1 – Aidan Kidd

Runs Scored: 13 – Charlie Pillsbury, 10 – Nolan Smith, 9 – Christian Holm

Runs Batted In: 12 – Charlie Pillsbury, 11 – Aidan Kidd, 10 – Jeremy Hayes

Slugging Percentage: .720 – Aidan Booth

Stolen Bases: 6 – Nolan Smith

Innings Pitched: 18.1 – Aidan Kidd

Wins: 3 – Aidan Kidd, Jackson Yelland

Strikeouts: 24 – Aidan Kidd

Team Batting Average: .341

Team ERA: 2.56

Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)

The senior-laden team was expected to challenge Mira Costa for top honors in California. The past two season, Laguna has lost to the Mustangs in the state finals and were scheduled to play them in the regular season this past month. So far the team defeated Mater Dei and Los Alamitos before the season was interrupted. The team’s seniors include Peri Brennan, Hallie Carballo, Cambria Hall, Piper Naess, Olivia Nitoglia, Soren Patchell,

Boys Tennis (5-0) – Ranked Third in SSCIF Division 2.

Rick Conkey’s team was expected to be a contender for the league title. The team’s seniors include Mo Berri, Andrew Doung, Kyle Herkins, Andrew Johnson, Constantin Nasiell, Diego Tellez. Their season-to-date will be detailed next week

Boys Volleyball (8-5) – Ranked Eighth in SSCIF Division 1.

The team’s seniors include Geste Bianchi, Lucas Kravitz, Tanner Mauro, Josh Meiswinkel, Andrew Reavis, Milo Zegowitz. All are starters for their senior season. Their season-to-date will be detailed next week.