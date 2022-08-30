Clara Beard named editor of the Indy

A Dana Point-based reporter has been tapped as the managing editor of The Laguna Beach Independent.

Clara Beard joined the staff Aug. 30 and will take the weekly newspaper’s helm on Sept. 2, said Steve Zepezauer, CEO Firebrand Media LLC. For more than a decade, Beard has worked in print and online media specializing in sports journalism. She has covered cycling competitions such as the Tour de France, Olympics and world championships.

From 2010 to 2015, Beard served as associate editor of Williams-Grand Canyon News in Williams, Ariz. where she covered the Grand Canyon area’s local government, school and human interest stories.

“I’m looking forward to giving back to the community, especially in such a special place like Laguna,” Beard said. “My family has lived in Dana Point and around Southern California for decades, so the place is near and dear to my heart. I can’t wait to become a more integral part of such a unique place.”

Beard succeeds Daniel Langhorne who departs The Independent after more than four years, including two and a half years as Executive Editor. Langhorne has accepted a communications management position with Sage Hill School in Newport Coast.

“Since joining the newsroom in July, Clara has demonstrated her skill for reporting public affairs with speed and clarity,” Langhorne said. “She has my full trust and confidence in navigating Laguna’s heightened political climate ahead of a dynamic election.”

Among the topics Beard has covered in Laguna Beach are the City’s long-awaited request for trash hauler bids, a temporary lifeguard tower for Moss Street Beach, and the first day of school at El Morro Elementary.

Beard’s writing has also appeared in Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly Velonews, Bicycling Magazine, Curve Magazine and HiHeyHello Magazine.