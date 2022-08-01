Cultural Arts Center to Feature Artist Clara Woods

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will present “Rainbow River”, a new art show by Clara Woods during the Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. on on Aug. 4.

Woods experienced a prenatal stroke and cannot read, write, or speak. However, she understands Portuguese, Italian, and English. In 2018, with the support of her family, Woods was inspired by Frida Kahlo, her muse, to make her first exhibition. This exhibition took place in Florence, Italy, where she was born.

Since then, Woods has made around 30 exhibitions on three continents, and in 2021, Louis Vuitton hosted her art show in Art Basel, Miami. She sold over 700 paintings internationally and moved to California after receiving her U.S. visa as an extraordinary talent.

“Clara’s success story is an inspiration to us all,” Cultural Arts Center executive director Rick Conkey wrote in an email.