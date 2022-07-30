LBUSD Taps New Assistant Principals

The Laguna Beach Unified School District named two new assistant principals this week.

Brian Carlson has joined Laguna Beach High School as an assistant principal after Nikole King returned to Thurston Middle School to teach.

“What I am looking forward to most is being a part of the greatest school district in the world,” Carlson said in a statement.

Daphne Hammer is assistant principal at Thurston Middle School. Hammer succeeds Megan Schooler who moved over to Top of the World Elementary School to be principal.

Hammer previously worked for the Anaheim Union School District as principal at Magnolia High School until she departed in 2020.

“What I am looking forward to most is being a part of a small community and getting to know our staff, students, and families,” Hammer said in a statement.