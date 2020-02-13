Class Notes

Share this:

School District Presents Dr. Marc Brackett

On Thursday, March 12, the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) invites the community to “LBUSD Presents: Dr. Marc Brackett” at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre. The parent education event will feature a keynote presentation from Dr. Marc Brackett, Founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of “Permission to Feel: Unlocking the Power of Emotions to Help Our Kids, Ourselves, and Our Society Thrive.”

In his 25 years as an emotion scientist, Brackett has focused on the role of emotions and emotional intelligence in learning, decision making, creativity, relationships, health, and performance. Research shows that American youths have stress levels that surpass those of adults. Brackett’s presentation to LBUSD families will focus on strategies and skills for understanding and mastering emotions so that they help, rather than hinder success and well-being.

“A critical foundation for student health and well-being requires all of us to understand and leverage the power of emotional and social skills to support students to thrive in school and in life,” said LBUSD Director of Social Emotional Support Dr. Michael Keller. “Dr. Brackett is at the cutting edge of science and intervention and we are excited to have him share tools and strategies to enhance students’ emotional intelligence,” he concluded.

One of the pillars of Brackett’s approach is the necessary collaboration that comes from parents, students, teachers, and leaders in prioritizing emotion in their conversations and behaviors.

“LBUSD Presents: Dr. Marc Brackett” will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 625 Park Avenue in Laguna Beach. Light refreshments will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Childcare will be available for children in grades TK-5. To reserve your seat and to learn more about this upcoming event, visit lbusd.org/lbusdpresents.