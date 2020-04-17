Club Sports Season On Hold

Share this:

Spring Sports are still looking for the lifting on the current ban on events before July so a final gathering can be held to help bring closure to this season. Any competition will be under “summer” rules.

The club sports season is also currently on hold. Indoor volleyball Junior Olympics is now slated for late June in Reno. USA Water Polo announced that the Boys/Girls Junior Olympics originally scheduled for Stanford in July will now be held in the fall. Younger age groups (14’s, 12’s, and 10’s) will be held in the Stanford area from Nov. 21 to 24. 16’s and 18’s will be held in Irvine from Dec. 27 to 30. USA Water Polo claims they are still working with CIF on the participation eligibility for in-season high school athletes for the December event but no word from CIF on the matter. The Newport “Bill Barnett” Holiday Cup is normally the same week in December. Laguna has won that event the past seven years so scheduling conflicts still need to be resolved.

Recent past Junior Olympic finishes by Girls Water Polo teams with Laguna players.

Fall Sport Dates:

Cross County: first event can be Sept. 3

Football: practices can begin as early as Aug. 3 depending on the first game date.

Girls Tennis: First match can be Aug. 24

Girls Volleyball: First match can be Aug. 15

Boys Water Polo: First match can be Aug. 24

Boys Volleyball (8-5)

Hopefully next week on the recap.