Community Clinic Adds More Services for a Healthy Lifestyle

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic recently added a registered dietitian to its staff to evaluate patients’ nutritional needs and develop personalized plans.

“In April, we specifically raised funds to provide our patients with customized nutrition plans and education about healthy eating and lifestyle choices,”‘ CEO and medical director Dr. Jorge Rubal said. “We’re excited to welcome Ana Salazar to our staff as the clinic’s registered dietitian nutritionist.”

Raised in Venezuela and Chile, Salazar excelled in tennis and earned a scholarship to Seton Hill University. Salazar played on the tennis team while earning her bachelor’s in nutrition and dietetics. A mentor impressed her with the connection between sports performance and nutrition, which marked improvements in her game. Salazar earned a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics with an emphasis on nutritional and physical performance from Saint Louis University. Salazar is also a certified personal trainer through the American College of Sports Medicine.

“I’ve always wanted to live and work in a small beach community. I’m excited to help the clinic provide more resources for maintaining a healthy lifestyle”, Salazar said.

Working closely with the clinic’s physicians and nurse practitioners, Salazar will evaluate patients’ nutritional needs and develop personalized plans tailored to their health goals. She will also provide ongoing support and education to ensure patients make positive health choices.

“With Ana on board, the clinic can serve our patients better and help improve overall health outcomes in our community,” Rubal said.

More information about the clinic’s dietary and nutritional services is available by contacting Salazar at [email protected]. Information can also be found at www.LBClinic.org.