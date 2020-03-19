Community Clinic Implements Telemedicine to Safeguard Public

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic asked its 3,000 patients Thursday to take advantage of its telemedicine resources rather than visiting its offices.

To best safeguard public health, Dr. Jorge Rubal asked those with a medical needs to please call first 949-494-0761 to determine if the clinic can assist them without needing to leave home.

“If you have a health need we strongly urge you to call us first or use the online patient portal, rather than coming in directly,” Dr. Rubal, CEO and medical director for the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, said in a prepared statement.

Dr. Rubal added that it’s been the clinic’s mission for 50 years to provide excellent medical care regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. Their business hours are the same as they have always been: Monday to Friday 8 a.m.– 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m. The office is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“Finally, I want to be very transparent; despite concerted efforts over the last few weeks we’ve been unable to access COVID-19 tests,” Rubal said in the statement.

Those with fever, cough, and shortness of breath should call their physician immediately or head over to a local emergency room.

“Everyone’s been saying it, as your community doctor, I’m urging it also, Stay Home,” Rubal wrote.