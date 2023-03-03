Community Clinic Recognizes Major Donors and Honors Mission Hospital

More than 40 major donors braved the rainy weather to turn out for the Laguna Beach Community Clinic’s annual Benefactors’ Brunch last Saturday. Held at the picturesque Ranch in Laguna Beach special honors were bestowed on Providence Mission Hospital for their dedication and support to the clinic.  

Christy Cornwall and Austine Duru of Mission Hospital stand with CEO of Laguna Beach Community Clinic Jorge Rubal after receiving a donor award. Photo/Mary Hurlbut

“This may be my favorite event of the year,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO & CMO of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. “I always look forward to the opportunity to thank and honor our supporterswho are the reason we’re able to provide excellent medical services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.”

Each year, the clinic spotlights a donor, and this year the honors went to Providence Mission Hospital for its dedication and philanthropic contribution to keeping the community healthy. Director of Community Health Christy Cornwall and Austine Duru, chief mission integration officer, accepted the award. 

Eric Cortina, Ken Jillson, Dave Canzoneri, Roya Cole and Tim Dorton. Photo/Mary Hurlbut

“LBCC provides a valuable service and excellent medical care in a compassionate and dignified manner. It has been a privilege to partner together over the last 15 years in service to the community,” Cornwall said. 

“This means a lot to us as an important partner organization in this community,” Duru added. “One thing we have learned over 36 months of battling Covid-19 is that we can no longer ignore the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities. We recognize that the need is great, and it will take a collaborative effort from everyone in our community to help meet the greatest needs that exist.”

