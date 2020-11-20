Crystal Cove Conservancy cancels annual tree lighting event

LB Indy Staff
Christmas on the sands of Crystal Cove State Park.

The Crystal Cove Conservancy has canceled its annual tree lighting and holiday bazaar in early December following new guidance from health officials and California State Parks.

The holiday tradition has been bringing community and families together for holiday cheer for 23 years.

“We are of course sad not to be able to host this wonderful event again this year, but the health and safety of our members, park-goers, staff and volunteers remains our top priority,” conservancy president and CEO Kate Wheeler said. “We look forward to gathering with our neighbors again next year to welcome Santa back to the beach.”

While in-person gatherings are on hold for now, the Conservancy continues to provide important environmental education programs via distance learning through virtual field trips, hands-on home explorations, and engaging virtual materials—especially for students from some of Orange County’s most under-resourced schools.

Each of these programs is tied to conservation projects in the Park and flexible to teachers’ needs to adapt their curriculum to remote learning.

