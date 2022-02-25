Crystal Cove State Park docent will lead arches and caves hike 

Hikers are invited to join a park naturalist in exploring the origin of the local coastline’s arches and caves of Crystal Cove State Park’s Little Treasure Cove from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Some moderate scrambling on sharp rock is expected and a walking stick or trekking poles could be useful.

Meet at the bulletin board in Parking Lot 1 (From PCH turn coastward at Newport Coast Drive, right at the kiosk, pass Parking Lot 2, and on to the end). There is a $15 parking fee.

“It’s an adventurous and photogenic hike along a seldom visited shoreline,” Crystal Cove State Park docent John Wilkerson wrote in an email.