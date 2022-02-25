The My Hero Project wins at the inaugural Anthem Awards  

A Laguna Beach nonprofit was named among the recipients of the first-ever Anthem Awards for its global efforts to provide a platform for youth to create positive change through story, art, music, and film.

The My Hero Project was honored with a Silver placement for Best Product in the category of education, art, and culture. Anthem Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which also presents the Webby Awards for excellence on the Internet.

Among the Academy’s members are actor and activist Daniel Dae Kim, actor and actor Ashley Judd, Mozilla Corp. CEO and Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, and Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as a winner in the category of education, art, and culture,” My Hero Project Co-Founder and Director Jeanne Meyers said in a press release. “The other finalists are doing wonderful work and this recognition means a great deal to our team at My Hero and to those who support our nonprofit organization.”