Curran Steps into Assistant City Manager Role

Domer exits for La Verne City Manager position

The City of Laguna Beach has appointed Gavin Curran as the next assistant city manager/chief financial officer of Laguna Beach. Curran will succeed Ken Domer, who has accepted La Verne’s city manager position.

Curran has more than 25 years of municipal government and finance experience, with 18 years dedicated to the City.

Curran will move into his new role on Dec. 12.

“Over his 18-year career with the City of Laguna Beach, Gavin has proven an outstanding ability to lead projects, build consensus and navigate the unique complexities and opportunities at the City,” Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as we introduce greater efficiencies into ongoing City operations, streamline and enhance our delivery of services to the community, and devote time and resources to employee wellness, growth and development.”

Curran began as Laguna Beach’s finance officer in 2004 and was named director of finance and information technology services four years later. In 2017, he became the director of administrative services. During his tenure, he supervised Laguna’s finance, budget, information technology, human resources/risk management and the City website.

“Laguna Beach is a special place. I am proud and thrilled to be a part of the City’s leadership team and all of the exciting projects ahead for the City of Laguna Beach,” Curran said. “I look forward to continuing to serve this community as assistant city manager/CFO and working with all the capable, caring people I have come to know and respect as my colleagues on our City team.”

The empty director of administrative services position will be renamed director of financial services and information technology, and recruitment will begin immediately.

The City is establishing a new Transit and Community Services Department, among other organizational changes, to streamline operational functions, improve administrative efficiencies, and better align talent resources with responsibilities.

Michael Litschi, currently the deputy director of public works overseeing parking and transit operations and the recreation division, will be appointed as the director of transit and community services, with oversight over recreation and community services, cultural arts programs, transit and transportation programs, and the expansion of community services due to the purchase of the St. Catherine of Siena school property.

Litschi has more than 20 years of local government experience, including the past three years at the City and 17 years in various roles with the Orange County Transportation Authority.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the City of Laguna Beach in this new role,” Litschi said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated staff and the community to expand and enhance the City’s transportation, parking, recreation and cultural arts programs.”

To recognize the growing role, services, and areas of responsibility in human resources, the City is promoting human resources/risk manager Aggie Nesh to director of human resources/risk management. Nesh was named an Orange County Business Journal 2022 HR Leader of Distinction, has extensive experience across multiple HR disciplines, and is also an adjunct faculty member at the University of Southern California.

“I am proud to be a Laguna Beach executive team member. I look forward to continuing the implementation of our workforce initiatives to drive inclusivity, attract best-in-class talent and foster a culture of high performance and learning. The Human Resources Department is committed to creating a meaningful and positive work experience where all our employees can thrive,” Nesh said.

The changes will start to take effect over the next few weeks, and formal approval of title changes and salary schedules will be presented to the city council as part of the mid-year budget update in Feb. 2023. The changes will not increase the FY 2022- 2023 budget.