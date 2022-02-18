Date set for Arnold Hano memorial service

A Celebration of Life for Arnold Hano will be held on March 12 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach.

Hano died at 99 years old on Oct. 24, 2021. The celebration will follow what would have been his 100th birthday. A noted baseball writer and lifelong human rights and environmental activist, Hano had lived in Laguna Beach with his wife Bonnie since 1955.

The program will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 pm. The reception will follow from 3 to 4 p.m.

To those wishing to pay tribute to Hano, the family wishes they consider making donations to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic at lbclinic.org, the Friendship Shelter at friendshipshelter.org, the Laguna Food Pantry at lagunafoodpantry.org, and Village Laguna villagelaguna.org.