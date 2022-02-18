The Butchery supports Laguna Beach baseball opening day

The Butchery of Newport Coast stepped up Saturday to cook for the Laguna Beach High School baseball team’s opening day. It was an informal tribute to Coach Jeff Sears, who died suddenly on Jan. 16, and for the team members and their families.

The Butchery provided Laguna Beach Baseball Boosters an amazing deal on chicken, steak tips, and sausages for more than 50 people.

Firebrand Media Chief Revenue Officer Scott Sanchez was the event’s grill master and his wife Jill helped run the foodservice.

“We were so grateful to have the Butchery’s donation and having Jill & Scott prepare and serve the boys made it extra special for team! Grillmaster Sanchez did not disappoint!,” Stacie Capobianco, a Laguna Beach Athletic Boosters Baseball representative.