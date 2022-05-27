Date set for Bonnie Hano memorial

A celebration of life for longtime activist Bonnie Hano will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 19 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St Ann’s Dr.

Hano worked tirelessly to support efforts to preserve the Laguna Beach coastline and village character. She and her husband, Arnold, fought to secure the 36-foot height limit. The Hanos joined Peace Corps at ages 70 and 75. They built a school in Costa Rica.

Hano came home fluent in Spanish and resumed her career as a family therapist. At City Council meetings, she spoke about environmental concerns and unchecked tourism.

“Her voice was soft, respectful and thoughtful. She helped us focus and remember what is important,” Village Laguna president Anne Caenn wrote in an email.

Those who attend the celebration of life can expect to laugh, share stories and honor Hano’s legacy.