Democracy is More Than a View

Editor,

Billy Fried asks, “What is it about roof decks that has our town spun out?”

Interestingly, I don’t think our town is “spun out” at all. Just because our views don’t align with yours, an ad hominem attack? Really, Billy?

You suggest that all who disagree with another roof top restaurant are irrational and out of touch with reality i.e. “spun out.” Perhaps some didn’t vote for your beloved (“smiling and relaxed, fit and lean in a crisp white shirt, with the 1,000-watt smile”) but they are not “spun out.”

I am opposed to any and all future commercial rooftop decks but I am certainly not spun out as you suggest. I’m a hard working, family and community oriented person. I am capable of rational thinking and excellent decision-making.

I have watched Laguna erode into a faceless money-making tourist destination whose added income benefits a few business owners and the city’s tax coffers while conferring no benefit to the residents who wade through traffic, noise, trash, and drunkenness.

You opine, “Now people of all stripes could enjoy the views enjoyed by our mostly rich, retired homeowners. For the cost of a beer. Democracy at its finest”. That is not democracy, by the way. Nor is it your Utopia. The investor’s motives have only to do with making money and many are rich and retired, by the way. Real estate developers they are, like our president.

Democracy is about people with a non-financial stake in the process of legislation being allowed to see their desires and decisions carried out without fear of labeling and harassment. Design review rarely, if ever, allows people to put rooftop decks on their homes. Why should businesses be granted an exception just because it lines legislators’ pockets?

Michael Rybah, Laguna Beach