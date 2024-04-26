Village Laguna’s Charm House Tour on the horizon

Isn’t Laguna Beach such a wonderful town! Such special events and places include the Patriots Day Parade, Hortense Miller Garden, and the Village Laguna Charm House Tour, among others.

If you want to really enjoy a day savoring some of the wonderful homes in Laguna Beach, the Village Laguna Charm House tour is coming up. It is the Sunday after Mother’s Day, May 19.

This year’s tour focuses on homes in Laguna Canyon. You may start your tour anytime between 12 and 3 p.m. The buses run continuously from the Festival of Arts grounds and transport you to the houses.

Over 100 people volunteer their time on tour day to greet participants. This event proudly presents an inside look at those homes whose owners have graciously agreed to share with the public. The Charm House Tour creates camaraderie and brings people together for one fun-filled day.

Village Laguna was founded in 1971 when concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the coastline. Due to these early efforts, the city adopted a 36-ft height limit on building height. An impenetrable wall of high-rise structures was averted, and today, residents and visitors alike enjoy some of the most splendid scenery found along the California coast.

Village Laguna’s goal is to preserve and promote the village atmosphere, and over the years, it has helped make Laguna Beach such a wonderful place. Efforts and accomplishments have included the creation of Main Beach Park, donations to local nonprofit organizations, historic preservation of our downtown and special neighborhoods, support of local businesses, celebration of Laguna’s cultural heritage, acquisition of open space greenbelt lands, restoration of natural waterways and ocean environments and support local city and school board candidates.

Gene Felder, president of the Top of the World Neighborhood Association